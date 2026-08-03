Classic Dust Mop Holder MultiLink 60 cm
MultiLink metal frame with plastic plate, joint and articulation, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.
Floor dusting system with dust mops. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|CLASSIC
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|60
|Material
|Steel, zinc-coated
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.4
|Package weight (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|580 x 90
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|580 x 90 x 230
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning