Premium Mop Holder Lamello MultiLink 40 cm
Lamello MultiLink frame with rubber blades and clips to hold gauzes, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.
Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning. Sterilizable up to 120°C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Textile usage
|Textiles Single-use
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.6
|Package weight (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|405 x 105
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|405 x 105 x 230
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning