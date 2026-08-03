Hook-and-loop fastener holder, 40 cm

Kärcher high-quality plastic hook-and-loop holder in 40 cm width. Quick and easy to use.

Kärcher plastic hook-and-loop holder in 40 cm width. The holder with hook-and-loop fastener is ideal for use with all handles with a hole diameter between 18 mm and 23 mm, such as our aluminium and telescopic handles.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material PA / Fibreglass / PP
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (g) 290
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 95
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories