Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip MultiLink 40 cm
Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip MultiLink 40 cm in polyamide with automatic hook system, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.
Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for environments with high risk contamination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.5
|Package weight (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|405 x 110
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|405 x 110 x 230
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning