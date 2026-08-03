Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip MultiLink 40 cm

Premium Mop Holder Pocket SafeClip MultiLink 40 cm in polyamide with automatic hook system, with MultiLink Adapter for ø 23 mm handles.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for environments with high risk contamination.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors
Textile attachment Pockets
Working width (cm) 40
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.5
Package weight (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 405 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 405 x 110 x 230

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Accessories