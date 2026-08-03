Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp

Our battery powered BCU 260/36 Bp strimmer effortlessly tackles challenging mowing tasks such as the removal of stubborn, uncontrolled plant growth or thick undergrowth. It is also convenient to handle.

Our no-emission battery powered BCU 260/36 Bp strimmer perfectly combines high functionality and superior ergonomics for the user. The machine is quickly ready for use and can effortlessly tackle the toughest mowing tasks, including stubborn uncontrolled plant growth, tough grass or thick undergrowth. With its individually adjustable, ergonomic two-hand grip, it sits in your hand with perfect balance and is extremely easy to operate so you can work without getting tired. Its low operating noise means it can be used in noise-sensitive areas and works as a lawn trimmer with the appropriate accessories.

Features and benefits
Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp: Ergonomic second handle
Ergonomic second handle
Effortless work over long periods. Optimum, balanced weight distribution so you can work without getting tired.
Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp: Double-shoulder carrying strap
Double-shoulder carrying strap
Comfortable to use, particularly for long periods. The load distribution over a larger area reduces the strain.
Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp: Variable speed
Variable speed
Can be adapted to the particular usage. Extended runtime.
Brush knife
  • High-performance, durable knife made from hardened steel.
Robust trimmer head
  • Can be used as a lawn trimmer with separate accessories (trimmer head and guard).
Brushless motor
  • Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
  • Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Ready for immediate use thanks to lithium-ion technology
  • Starts at the push of a button.
  • Self-sufficient, safe and cable-free.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
  • Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
  • Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
  • Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
  • Effortless work over long periods.
  • Protects the user's health.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Number of blades 3
Speed (rpm) Level 1: 4600 / Level 2: 5600
Strimmer cutter Knives
Cutting circle diameter (cm) 26
Voltage (V) 36
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 55 (6.0 Ah) / max. 70 (7.5 Ah)
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1803 x 644 x 364

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Ergonomic second handle
  • Double-shoulder carrying strap
  • Hex key
  • Brush knife
Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp
Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp
Brush cutter BCU 260/36 Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • Capable of mowing long, tough grass, uncontrolled plant growth, stubborn undergrowth and vines
  • For removing grass and uncontrolled plant growth in hard-to-reach places
  • For mowing grass and uncontrolled plant growth on steep slopes
Accessories
All products that match the battery