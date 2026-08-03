Our no-emission battery powered BCU 260/36 Bp strimmer perfectly combines high functionality and superior ergonomics for the user. The machine is quickly ready for use and can effortlessly tackle the toughest mowing tasks, including stubborn uncontrolled plant growth, tough grass or thick undergrowth. With its individually adjustable, ergonomic two-hand grip, it sits in your hand with perfect balance and is extremely easy to operate so you can work without getting tired. Its low operating noise means it can be used in noise-sensitive areas and works as a lawn trimmer with the appropriate accessories.