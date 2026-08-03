The laser-cut, 2-sided, diamond-ground blade of our battery powered HT 650/36 Bp hedge trimmer is the handy, light, zero-emission machine for shaping and cutting back hedges and bushes. The dual cutting speed allows the device to easily adapt to the task at hand, while the integrated anti-lock braking system effectively prevents work interruptions and increases safety for the user. The rotatable grip allows you to cut the sides of the hedge without joint pain. An innovative carrying system, to be purchased separately, provides increased comfort and allows you to work for longer without tiring.