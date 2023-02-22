Industrial production of animal feed

Clean feed for all animals

The manufacture of highquality feed for working animals and pets sets high requirements with regard to cleanliness and hygiene in production.

Large quantities of dust – be they dry, sticky or wet – are released during the production of dry feed. If needed for mobile use, our industrial vacuum cleaners with stainless steel container mean you are well prepared. For example, our stationary dust removal and extraction systems with static dissipative hoses and various nozzles are tried and tested, allowing you to remove vast amounts of dust quickly, even during shift operation. You can also clean silos and tanks hygienically using our modular system solutions configured according to your needs. Our components can be combined as desired: interior cleaning heads, high-pres sure pumps, hot water generators, controls, accessories and cleaning agents.