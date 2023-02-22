Production of baked goods and confectionery

Much more than simply vacuuming

So that you can overcome various types of dirt such as fine flour and sugar dust, sticky pastry and confectionary leftovers or stubborn encrustations, we offer you the complete range of cleaning solutions in the Kärcher System.

From delivery of the raw materials right up to dispatch by vehicle. For flour silos without integrated cleaning systems, you can choose one of our modular system solutions for tank and silo cleaning, which we can adapt to your individual requirements.