Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 Classic

The light and robust T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner with 8 litre catch pan combines a high level of operating comfort with strong suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio.

High level of operating comfort and strong suction power combined in one machine for you! The surprisingly affordable T 8/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner beams on the one hand with excellent cleaning performance and an 8 litre catch pan that guarantees long work intervals. On the other hand, the clever operating concept of the lightweight machine facilitates work. The large foot switch and the practical suction tube holder are just one part of the comfort concept. The ergonomic handle and the robust chassis with 2 smooth-running rollers and castors make it easy to transport the machine over steps or even across longer distances. Even changing the filter bag is unbelievably simple and fast thanks to two tabs at the turbine head. The large permanent filter made for optimal dust separation is also washable.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 Classic: Large, round permanent main filter
Large, round permanent main filter
Allows vacuuming both with and without filter bag. Guarantees optimal dust separation.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 Classic: On-board accessory storage
On-board accessory storage
Practical accessory storage at the rear.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 Classic: Large cord hook
Large cord hook
The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Operation using foot switch
  • No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 285 / 28.5
Air flow (l/s) 47
Nominal power (W) 1600
Container capacity (l) 8
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 355 x 310 x 350

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Suction hose type: with bend
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 m
  • Suction tubes material: Steel
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Motor protection filters

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Cable hook
