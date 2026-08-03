With its two contra-rotating roller brushes and the practical side brush, the versatile CV 60/2 RS brush vacuum cleaner is ideal for cleaning textile floor coverings and all kinds of hard surfaces. For cleaning small areas, the device offers an aluminium suction hose with suction tube as standard and a combination floor nozzle, as well as small nozzles. Charger and batteries are not included in delivery. As Bp Pack only available with ABS battery, 2.641-669.7 and simultaneous device order.