Commercial vehicle washes RBS 6014
Recommended for fleets with up to 15 commercial vehicles: manually operated 1-brush wash system RBS 6014 for fast, gentle external cleaning. With 3-phase 230 V/50 Hz connection.
Sturdy, mobile and easy to use: our manually operated 1-brush wash system RBS 6014 with 3-phase 230 V/50 Hz connection impresses during the fast and thorough allover cleaning (sides, front and rear) of trucks, buses and articulated lorries with vehicle heights up to 4.2 metres. Suitable for fleets with up to 15 vehicles, it has four easy-to-turn castors, which make possible the easy manoeuvring of the machine and positioning at the vehicle. Vehicle contours with an inclination of up to 10° can also be easily detected. The double-bearing brush shaft is driven by a drive motor by means of a self-tightening chain, the brush itself consists of half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles and has a diameter of approx. 1,000 mm during operation. Its watering is ensured at all times via two nozzle tubes integrated in the brush frame of the machine. The sturdy, welded aluminium frame, as well as other high-quality materials such as stainless steel and a special polyester material, guarantee a high degree of corrosion resistance.
Features and benefits
Adjusting wheelEnables vertical contour detection and tilting mechanism. Vehicle fronts with angles of up to 10° are easily reached.
Detergent dosing unitDetergent can be added if required using a dosing pump.
Operation and safety handlingBrush rotation supports operator during the simple forward movement of the system. When the handle is released, the brush rotation stops.
Light aluminium design
- Extremely hard-wearing against external influences.
- The half-shell cladding reliably protects the operator from splash water.
Four castors and two track wheels
- Excellent manoeuvrability and good stability.
- High directional stability during the vehicle wash.
Specifications
Technical data
|Machine height (mm)
|4370
|Wash height (mm)
|4205
|Wash bay requirement (mm)
|4620 x 1700 x 1500
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Voltage (V)
|230
Scope of supply
- System control cabinet
- Wheels, standard height
Equipment
- Number of washing brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Individual brush equipment
- Inclined levelling device with adjusting wheel
- Steering wheels: 4 Piece(s)
- Support wheels: 2 Piece(s)
Application areas
- For manually controlled all-over external cleaning of commercial vehicles