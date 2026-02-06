Tradespeople will come to really appreciate this little powerhouse. Our NT 22/1 Ap Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a power outlet with auto-start feature for power tools, is very light and thus always convenient to transport and it impresses during light to moderate cleaning work with its strong suction power. Be it dust, coarse dirt or liquids: Thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it carries out its work reliably and thoroughly. Here, the suction hose connection integrated directly into the device head enables maximum utilisation of the container capacity. This means that the easy-to-use and versatile NT 22/1 Ap Te is the ideal companion for installation and renovation work, building cleaning and many other commercial applications.