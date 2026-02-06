Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap Te L
Perfect for tradespeople: NT 22/1 Ap wet and dry vacuum cleaner with power outlet (with auto-start feature), strong suction power and semi-automatic cleaning system. Compact, lightweight entry-level device.
Tradespeople will come to really appreciate this little powerhouse. Our NT 22/1 Ap Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a power outlet with auto-start feature for power tools, is very light and thus always convenient to transport and it impresses during light to moderate cleaning work with its strong suction power. Be it dust, coarse dirt or liquids: Thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it carries out its work reliably and thoroughly. Here, the suction hose connection integrated directly into the device head enables maximum utilisation of the container capacity. This means that the easy-to-use and versatile NT 22/1 Ap Te is the ideal companion for installation and renovation work, building cleaning and many other commercial applications.
Features and benefits
Low weight and compact dimensionsThe machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaningOptimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filterEasy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation. The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use. Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Socket for electric tools (with automatic start-up)
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24.9
|Container capacity (l)
|22
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 480
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Power tool connection adapter
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal machine for light to moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning