Tradespeople will come to really appreciate this little powerhouse. Our NT 22/1 Ap Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a device socket with auto-start for power tools and is very lightweight and therefore easy and convenient to transport at any time. It also stands out thanks to its strong suction power when performing light to moderate cleaning tasks. Whether it's dust, coarse dirt or liquids, thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it carries out its work reliably and thoroughly. The suction hose connection integrated in the device head allows maximum utilisation of the hopper volume. This means that the easy-to-use and versatile NT 22/1 Ap Te is the ideal companion for installation and renovation work, building cleaning and many other commercial applications.