The NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is certified according to the EU-binding ATEX Directive 2014/34/EU by the independent and renowned testing institute IBExU for the elimination of combustible and other dusts of dust class H in explosive areas of Zone 22. The powerful, brushless EC motor guarantees a service life of 5000 hours. The explosion-proof wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a fully earthed design and the corresponding electrically conductive accessories prevent electrostatic discharge. Thanks to the 75-litre container made of stainless steel and the robust chassis with adjustable push handle, large quantities of dust, coarse dirt or liquids can be easily removed from the danger zone. A safety filter set ensures the vacuumed material is disposed of safely. Included in the scope of delivery of the NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22: Safety flat pleated filter for dust class H, which is particularly resistant and long-lasting thanks to its special PTFE coating and on top of this guarantees dust retention capacity of 99.995%.