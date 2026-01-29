Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te L
Compact and easy to transport: the NT 40/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner with Tact filter cleaning system and 40-litre bumpered container for long, uninterrupted operation.
Our NT 40/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the ideal machine for everyone who places as much importance on a large container capacity as they do on a high degree of mobility. Its rugged 40-litre tank, which easily accommodates all types of dust and dirt, from fine to coarse, as well as liquids, also has a bumper and durable metal castors. Long, uninterrupted work intervals are possible at any time. This is particularly ensured by the outstanding Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter. The new central rotary switch for selection of the suction setting, infinitely variable speed control, and the integrated power outlet guarantee convenient operation. The compact dimensions of the machine make for easier handling and transport; an ergonomic push handle, which can be quickly assembled or disassembled, is also available as an option. Whether in the production hall, in the workshop or on site: all operators will benefit from the extensive and newly developed range of accessories which can be directly stored or secured on and in the machine.
Features and benefits
Suction hose connection in the machine headThe suction hose port in the machine head makes for a larger usable container volume. Emptying the container is simple thanks to the connection of hose and machine head.
Storage rack and fixing optionsToolboxes can be placed on the flat machine head without slipping thanks to its rubberised surfaces. Transport eyelets allow for the machined to be securely fastened with conventional lashing straps.
Optional push handleThe optional push handle can be fitted quickly and easily for hassle-free transport to the place of use.
Moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter
- The PES flat pleated filter for dust class M reliably traps 99.9 per cent of all particles.
- As it is suitable for both wet and dry applications, the PES filter does not need to be changed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|14.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|19
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 655
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning