Kärcher presents the Tact² – its new top-of-the-range professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This extension of the popular Tact system range achieves the highest ever productivity yet, with its automatic clean filter system. With its two motors, the Tact² boasts consistently high suction power, and with its enhanced filter life, you can virtually forget about having to change the filter. Kärcher NT vacuums with Tact² are complete systems that are not only excellent at removing large amounts of fine dust but can also tackle dirt, debris and water. The various options in this vacuum range means that it can provide the ideal solution, whatever the application and wherever consistently high suction power is needed – whether on building sites, in the food sector, the automotive industry or in industry in general.