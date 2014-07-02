Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Tact² Tc
The Kärcher Tact² systems are ever popular as specialist systems and as all-rounders thanks to their high level of mobility and excellent performance, their solid construction and their wide range of practical design features. Models with a tilting chassis are particularly efficient in industrial settings, where the removal of liquids, dirt and debris is called for.
Kärcher presents the Tact² – its new top-of-the-range professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This extension of the popular Tact system range achieves the highest ever productivity yet, with its automatic clean filter system. With its two motors, the Tact² boasts consistently high suction power, and with its enhanced filter life, you can virtually forget about having to change the filter. Kärcher NT vacuums with Tact² are complete systems that are not only excellent at removing large amounts of fine dust but can also tackle dirt, debris and water. The various options in this vacuum range means that it can provide the ideal solution, whatever the application and wherever consistently high suction power is needed – whether on building sites, in the food sector, the automotive industry or in industry in general.
Features and benefits
Tilting chassis with container lockThe container is always securely attached to the chassis.
Everything to handConvenient for two people to carry and to empty the container.
Suction tubes and floor nozzles can be stored in any direction in the accessory holdersFor easy access from all sides. Ample storage for a 4 m hose and rubber power cable (10 m).
Drain hose for emptying liquids
- Cover remains tightly closed until the contents are drained.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|27.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|685 x 560 x 905
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Tilting chassis
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor