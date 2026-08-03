Window and surface vacuum WVP 10 Adv

Our battery powered WVP 10 window- and surface vacuum cleaner is always comfortable to hold whether you are working on horizontal or vertical surfaces, or even overhead. Ideal for all smooth surfaces such as windows and tiles.

Whether you choose to use the handheld WVP 10 window- and surface vacuum cleaner as a window vacuum or to clean tiles, mirrors, display cabinets, counters or any other smooth surface is incidental. Most importantly, you will achieve streak-free cleaning in any position, even overhead if required. This is ensured, among other things, by the high-speed motor which can deliver much higher suction performance than is common in conventional household vacuum cleaners. Not only is the machine battery powered, lightweight and robust, it also impresses with its clever details, such as the 200 mm dirty water tank which is simple and quick to empty and can be cleaned easily in the dishwasher. It also features a manually adjustable spacer for perfect results right up to the edges. The WVP 10 is supplied together with a battery (30 min runtime), cleaning agents, a battery charger, a spray bottle and a microfibre wiping cloth. The WVP 10 Adv version also features a second exchangeable battery, as well as replacing the simpler charger with a quick charger. Thus, the WVP 10 Adv surface vacuum cleaner enables almost uninterrupted working.

Features and benefits
Window and surface vacuum WVP 10 Adv: Lightweight, ergonomic and for universal use
Lightweight, ergonomic and for universal use
Suitable for all types of smooth surfaces − horizontal, vertical or even overhead. Comfortable handling and easy operation. Secure and comfortable handling thanks to rubber-coated handle.
Window and surface vacuum WVP 10 Adv: Removable, replaceable battery
Removable, replaceable battery
Allows external battery charging and, in conjunction with a spare battery, uninterrupted working. Charge level is indicated via three LEDs above the on/off switch.
Window and surface vacuum WVP 10 Adv: Convenient cleaning of edges
Convenient cleaning of edges
Streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges thanks to the manually adjustable spacer.
Large waste water tank volume
  • Reduces work interruptions thanks to frequent emptying, thereby increasing productivity.
  • Enables better use of the available working time.
WVP 10 Adv version with quick charger
  • The quick charger and second battery enable almost entirely uninterrupted cleaning.
WVP 10 Adv version with additional narrow suction nozzle
  • Especially suited to small areas which are not accessible with the standard nozzle.
Powerful lithium-ion battery
  • Enables work periods of around 30 minutes at a time.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width of suction nozzle (mm) 280
Working width of the narrow suction nozzle (mm) 170
Dirty water container capacity (ml) 200
Battery charge time (min) 50
Battery run time (min) 35
Battery type Removable lithium-ion battery
Battery voltage (V) 3.7
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.3
Weight incl. battery (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 280 x 130 x 335

Scope of supply

  • Surface Cleaner Concentrate CA 30 R (1 × 500 ml)
  • Spray bottle (500 ml)
  • Microfibre wiping cloth Indoor: 1 x
  • Microfibre wiping cloth, outdoor: 1 x
  • Battery
  • Interchangeable battery included
  • Fast charging station
  • Dirt scraper

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle width: 280 mm, 170 mm
Videos
Application areas
  • Construction industry
  • Retail
  • Office buildings
  • Hospitality sector
  • Restaurants and catering
  • Healthcare
Accessories
Cleaning agents