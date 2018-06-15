Versatile, ergonomic

Easier, faster, more convenient

It doesn’t matter whether you use our battery-powered, handheld WVP 10 Adv window and surface vacuum cleaner as a window vacuum cleaner or to clean tiles, mirrors, display cabinets, counters or any other type of smooth surface. The decisive factor is that you achieve streak-free cleaning results with the lightweight and handheld machines in every position, even overhead if necessary – what’s more you can get right up to the edges thanks to the manually adjustable holder.

Pioneering flexibility

Horizontal, vertical, diagonal, overhead and any other direction you need: our WVP 10 Adv window and surface vacuum cleaner complete every movement perfectly and deliver optimum, streak-free cleaning results in every position.