Blasting Abrasive, coarse, 25kg
Spray agent with a granulation of 0.25–1.4 mm. Highly effective on steel, granite, aerated and exposed aggregated concrete. Also ideal for removing rust, paint and graffiti.
Coarse spray agent made from aluminium slag designed for use with Kärcher blasting systems and guns. The single-use mineral spray agent is not water-soluble and has a granulation of 0.25 to 1.4 mm. It boasts an impressive performance when blasting clean aerated and exposed aggregated concrete, Porphyry, granite, steel and clinker. In addition, the material is well suited to removing paint, varnishes and rust and to matting, rough blasting and sand blasting thanks to its edged shape, high level of hardness (6–7 Mohs) and very abrasive effect.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|25
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25.2
Product
- For use with Kärcher blasting systems and guns
- Spray agent made from granulated melting chamber slag (aluminium silicate base)
- Granulation 0.25-1.4mm
- Hardness on the Mohs scale: 6-7
- For removing coarse dirt on surfaces such as steel, granite, clinker, porphyry, concrete, aerated and exposed aggregated concrete
Compatible machines
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Plus *EU
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/21 G
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HDS 10/21 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 10/21 -4 St Gas -EU-I
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 M Classic
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 S Classic
- HDS 13/35 De Tr1
- HDS 18/18-4 S Classic
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15-4 C Classic
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C Classic
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 M Classic
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
Application areas
- Derusting
- Cleaning concrete and formwork material
- Façade cleaning
- Derusting, graffiti removal