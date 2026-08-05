Ideal for vehicle washes with brushes in self-service wash systems, but also very suitable for use in high-pressure cleaners with foam jets: the extremely economical Active Foam CP 940 from Kärcher for thorough and gentle washing of cars and commercial vehicles. Designed for use as a wet and dry foam with a brush, the active foam produces a bright and voluminous foam that effortlessly dissolves oil, grease and mineral contamination while increasing brush sliding ability for gentle cleaning. In addition, coordination with subsequent wax products prevents streaking on the paintwork and reduces resoiling of the brushes. The surfactants contained in CP 935 are biodegradable in accordance with the OECD, making it environmentally friendly, and it separates oil and water very quickly in the oil separator.