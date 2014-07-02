Floor care waxed parquet/parquet with oil-wax finish, 1Litre

Optimal care and protection for waxed wooden floors or wooden floors with oil/wax finish. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Notes: leave treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes. Store in a frost-free place.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (Litre) 1
Packaging unit (Unit) 6
Weight (Kilogram) 1.003
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.166
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Optimal care and protection
  • Freshens
  • Gives a semi-matt shine
  • Polishes well
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Wooden floors with an oil/wax finish