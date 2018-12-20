Disclaimer

*Valid to 31 March 2019 only or while stocks last. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. No further discounts apply. Bundle Promotion Offer is available only for in store purchases at any authorised Karcher Centre or Karcher Dealer, of the Karcher BV 5/1 Bp (Part number: 1.394-226.0) and BD 30/4 C Bp Pack (Part number: 1.783-230.0) paid in one full transaction of $2499 including GST. Images are for illustration purposes only. Specifications and prices are subject to change without prior notification. For further information regarding this promotion, please contact Karcher Australia Head Office on 1800 675 714.