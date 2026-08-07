VehiclePro Brush Shampoo RM 811 Classic, 20Litre
Concentrated, powerful, wax-compatible, VDA-compliant brush shampoo. The active ingredient combination helps the brushes to slide, which in turn protects the vehicle surface.
VehiclePro Brush Shampoo RM 811 Classic is suitable for use in vehicle wash systems and commercial vehicle washes. It reliably removes grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions and typical road dirt, and helps the brushes to slide, while also reducing their resoiling rate so they can keep working for longer. In addition, RM 811 Classic can also be used as an active foam and protects the vehicle paintwork. The economical brush shampoo is capable of cleaning up to 100 cars for every litre, and is designed to work with subsequent wax products to prevent streaks from forming on the paintwork. Surfactants contained in the formula are biodegradable according to OECD. What's more, it separates oil and water quickly in the oil separator.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|20
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|1
|pH
|9
|Weight (Kilogram)
|20.36
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|22.333
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Effective brush shampoo for car and utility vehicle washing installations
- Reliably removes grease, oil, emissions and insect stains
- Supports the sliding friction of brushes and thus protects the vehicle surface
- Significantly reduces the brushes' level of subsequent soiling
- Is compatible with wax and thus prevents streaks from forming on the coated surface
- VDA-compliant
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with OECD
- NTA free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H315 Causes skin irritation
- H318 Causes serious eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P264 Wash thoroughly after handling.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P332 + P313 If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention.
- P302 + P352b IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.
Application areas
- Cars
- Commercial vehicle cleaning