If you've lost or damaged the spray wand that shipped with your pressure washer, this is an upgraded replacement! Made of stainless steel, this spray wand features an M22 connection (to the trigger gun) and accepts Quick Connect spray nozzles and accessories. The Quick Connect allows for easy one-handed insertion and release of attachments. With a length of 24", this spray wand is a few inches longer than typical wands included with most pressure washers. Fits Kärcher gas pressure washers (and K1900/K2000 electric pressure washers) and most major brands. Please consult your owner's manual for compatibility information.NOTE: Not compatible with Kärcher K2-K5 and K1700-K1800 electric pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.