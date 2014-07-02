FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam jet + Ultra Foam Cleaner
Ultra foam cleaner + quick-change system FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam nozzle. Easy change between different detergents with just a simple click.
FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam jet with Ultra Foam Cleaner. The quick-change system for detergent application allows you to switch between different detergents quickly with just one click. The detergent dosage can be conveniently adjusted on the foam jet (yellow button). The jet level can be varied as required. Rinse the foam jet with clean water after use to prevent blockages caused by detergent residues. Compatible with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 class pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Innovative foam nozzle
- Generation and application of powerful foam.
In kit
- Practical kit with various detergents.
Quick-change system
- Quick and convenient change of detergent with a single click.
Detergent dosing unit
- Cleaning agent consumption depends on use.
Transparent detergent container
- Contents always visible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|102 x 201 x 260
|Compatibility
|For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Mobile homes