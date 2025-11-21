With high pressure against heavy dirt, the PS 30 Plus power scrubber is ideal for removing stubborn dirt on small to medium-sized areas. The three built-in high-pressure nozzles not only ensure dazzling results, but also offer an optimal area performance. To clean all corners and edges effectively and effortlessly, the side nozzle can be turned by 40 degrees. This simultaneously protects the user from any spray water. Another benefit: Thanks to its compact shape, the PS 30 Plus is especially suitable for cleaning steps. The brush head of the power scrubber is also movable and flexible. This can be rotated 360 degrees to clean hard-to-reach areas. All smooth surfaces can be squeegeed with the integrated dirt blade after cleaning. This removes excess dirty water quickly and makes the surfaces ready to use again straight away.