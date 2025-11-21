The Performance Premium 1/2" from Kärcher is no normal garden hose. Made from an innovative woven material with Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology, it offers maximum robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance. The hose thereby ensures a continuous water flow when watering small to medium-sized surfaces and gardens. In addition, the weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. This is why Kärcher provides an impressive 18-year warranty. The Performance Premium hose, measuring 20 metres long, also scores highly in terms of health and sustainability thanks to being free of phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead. Further performance features include a bursting pressure of 45 bar and an impressive temperature resistance from -20 to +60 °C.