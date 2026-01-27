Multi-purpose floor cleaning RM 536, 500ml
For all hard floors: Multi-purpose Floor Cleaning RM 536 for thorough cleaning. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Cork floors
- Stone surfaces
- Wooden floors
- Vinyl