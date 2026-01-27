Floor cleaning and care for oiled/waxed wood RM 535, 500ml

Detergent RM 535 cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors and leaves a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Pleasant beeswax scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 655 x 210
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Wooden floors with an oil/wax finish