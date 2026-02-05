Instead of inconvenient and, above all, extra sweeping or vacuuming, you can remove the drill dust at the source, directly from the drill hole. It therefore doesn't matter whether you drill into the wall or the ceiling, or even surfaces such as tiles, wallpaper, plaster, stone, concrete or wood: thanks to the patented two-chamber system and the foam rubber seal, the accessory for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners in the WD2-6 range impresses on every conventional surface. In addition, you need not rely on the help of a second person, but can drill and vacuum the drill dust effortlessly on your own, leaving the area clean. Our drill dust catcher is suitable for all conventional drills with a drill size of up to 15 mm.