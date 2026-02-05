DRILL DUST CATCHER
This new accessory for our wet and dry vacuum cleaners from the WD2-6 range allows you to create safe and dust-free holes in conventional wall and ceiling surfaces.
Instead of inconvenient and, above all, extra sweeping or vacuuming, you can remove the drill dust at the source, directly from the drill hole. It therefore doesn't matter whether you drill into the wall or the ceiling, or even surfaces such as tiles, wallpaper, plaster, stone, concrete or wood: thanks to the patented two-chamber system and the foam rubber seal, the accessory for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners in the WD2-6 range impresses on every conventional surface. In addition, you need not rely on the help of a second person, but can drill and vacuum the drill dust effortlessly on your own, leaving the area clean. Our drill dust catcher is suitable for all conventional drills with a drill size of up to 15 mm.
Features and benefits
For dust-free and residue-free drilling
The drill dust catcher works reliably on all conventional wall and ceiling surfaces
Drilling above your head is easier than ever
Drilling and suctioning without the help of a second person is hassle-free
Easy handling – connect the suction hose, turn on the vacuum cleaner, place the accessory in the desired position, and drill
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden Wet and Dry vacuums (WDs).
Suitable for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Select
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|207 x 106 x 117
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Tiles
- Wallpaper
- Plaster
- Wood
- Stone
- Concrete