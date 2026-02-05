All VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless models can be stored in the freestanding parking station to save space and prevent them from falling over, with wall mounting not necessary. As well as holding the cordless vacuum cleaner in place, it also has space for the accessories. So, these are always neat and tidy and always quickly to hand. The battery charger for the vacuum cleaner can also be attached to the parking station, allowing the battery to be automatically charged when the machine is parked. To use the freestanding parking station, an additional wall bracket is required, which is included with the VC 6 Cordless and VC 7 Cordless models. This is attached to the parking station.