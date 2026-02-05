Household kit
Handy accessory kit for switching between dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle. Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
With its switchable dry floor nozzle and upholstery nozzle, the household kit includes ideal accessories for lots of common household cleaning tasks. The floor nozzle is switched using a foot switch, making it suitable for both carpeted floors and hard floors, while the practical upholstery nozzle with two thread lifters is ideal for gentle vacuuming on upholstered furniture and other upholstery.
Features and benefits
Switchable dry floor nozzle
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|3
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|ID 35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 65 x 257
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Carpet
- Carpets
- Hard floors
- Upholstery
- Mattresses