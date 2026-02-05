SE Upholstery Nozzle
The wash upholstery nozzle is ideal as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners, for fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, car seats and stain removal on carpets.
The handy wash upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines convinces with improved cleaning power. The ergonomic design allows for easy and comfortable handling whilst the nozzle is perfect for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces. The compact wash upholstery nozzle has a working width of 88mm. Its transparent viewing window is very practical for checking the cleaning process during work. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with the Kärcher SE 4 Select.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner SE 4 Select
Spray extraction function
Transparent viewing window
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Working width (mm)
|88
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|88 x 74 x 141
Application areas
- Car seats