Whether dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt - the switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle ensures a perfect dirt pick-up. The rollers on the nozzle ensure easy movement over any surface. The foot switch enables you to quickly and easily switch from wet to dry dirt. The nozzle includes a practical parking nib for fast and comfortable parking of the suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks while you work. Suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.