Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle
The switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle gives you perfect dirt removal. Easily switch from wet to dry dirt using the foot switch.
Whether dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt - the switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle ensures a perfect dirt pick-up. The rollers on the nozzle ensure easy movement over any surface. The foot switch enables you to quickly and easily switch from wet to dry dirt. The nozzle includes a practical parking nib for fast and comfortable parking of the suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks while you work. Suitable for all Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Optimum dirt intake for dry and wet vacuum cleaning thanks to two integrated brush strips and/or squeegees
Easy adaptation to the different dirt types thanks to practical foot switch
The lateral rollers means vacuuming on any surface is easy
Built-in parking nib for storing floor nozzle on the vacuum
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 70 x 124
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Patio
- Utility area
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Garage
- Workshop
- Renovation