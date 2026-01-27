The high-quality replacement nozzles mean that the accessory nozzles on the T-Racer T 7 Plus, T 5 and T 450 surface cleaners can be replaced quickly and easily. Includes three pairs of nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes and two brackets for securing them in place. For the T-Racer T 7 Plus and T 450, a power nozzle for corner and edge cleaning as well as a rinsing nozzle for rinsing the cleaned area are all part of the set.