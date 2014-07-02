Vacuum kit for power tools
Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connecting hose to the dust exhaust connection of power tools, e.g. jigsaws, grinders, drills or power planers. Produced dirt is immediately extracted and does not contaminate rooms/air. The ideal solution for clean DIY without having to clean.
Features and benefits
Adaptor for power tools
- For connecting the suction hose to the air vents on the power tool
- For direct vacuuming of dust/dirt during use, without anything getting into the ambient air
Flexible setup of the suction hose
- More freedom of movement.
- Easy and practical to use
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1220 x 41 x 41
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation