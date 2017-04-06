How to clean a submarine
Have a submarine to clean? We can help!
If you are lucky (or unlucky!) enough to have a submarine floating around in your garden pond, fear not, here at Kärcher we have all the tools you need to give it a thorough clean.
Follow our simple guide below to help bring your submarine back to life!
- Grab your Kärcher pressure washer.
- Spray your submarine down with universal detergent, making sure your vario lance is set to mix. Allowing the detergent to work for a few minutes.
- Still using your vario lance, set the pressure to hard, and rinse your submarine down.
- Be sure to start at the top, so you don't rinse dirty water after all ready cleaned areas.