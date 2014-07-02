Washing brush rigid
Standard Kärcher brush for pressure washers. Perfect for removing stubborn dirt and cleaning a wide variety of firm surfaces, from cars and caravans to windows and garden furniture.
A pressure washer can make short work of a wide variety of cleaning tasks – from removing dirt and algae from decking to tackling delicate jobs like washing cars and windows. This slim Kärcher brush attachment makes these tasks even easier. The brush is tough enough to get rid of stubborn dirt but soft enough to use on a wide range of different surfaces. With its ergonomically designed handle, you can use the brush comfortably for bigger jobs and over long periods of time, while the simple bayonet fitting makes it easy to attach and remove. This is particularly handy if a job requires multiple attachments, or you need to combine brushwork with just the pressure jet or spray lance. The soft, white bristles are ideal for delicate surfaces such as glass and car exteriors, and because the brush can be used at low pressure, you can also use suitable detergents for an even more sparkling finish. Whether for handling tougher jobs like cleaning stubborn dirt from garden furniture or everyday maintenance, the Kärcher pressure washer brush can help you achieve the results you deserve.
Features and benefits
Extra soft bristles
- Enables cleaning of sensitive areas
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|333 x 82 x 164
