Mobile cleaner OC 4 MJ

The compact pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for cleaning on the go without a power supply or water connection – optimum cleaning performance for many applications.

Compact and portable: the OC 4 is Kärcher's battery handheld pressure washer, ideal for anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and large 8-litre water tank, you can clean without being dependent on mains electricity or water connections; simply fill with water and get started. Thanks to Kärcher 4-in-1 nozzle technology, cleaning can be gentle yet effective. Whether on the campsite, after a bike ride, a muddy hike or just in the garden at home – the OC 4 is the ideal quick solution for a variety of interim cleaning tasks. An LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery and the remaining power. Takes up minimal space – the device and any accessories can all be stored inside the empty water tank to save space. The 2.8-metre long spiral hose provides flexibility and a large radius of movement. The spray gun has a snap-in function for added convenience. A wide selection of optional accessories is available for an even broader range of applications.

Features and benefits
Integrated lithium-ion battery
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure range Low pressure
Flow Rate (l/min) max. 2
Battery powered device
Battery type Lithium ion battery
Battery running time (min) max. 22
Battery charging time (h) 3.5
Colour grey
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 296 x 291 x 240

Scope of supply

  • 4-in-1 Multi Jet

Equipment

  • Water tank volume: 8 l
  • Hose length: 2.8 m
  • Integrated water filter
  • Device filter
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Pets/dogs
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Strollers/buggies
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Flower tubs
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

