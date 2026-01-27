Mobile cleaner OC 4 MJ
The compact pressure washer with lithium-ion battery and water tank for cleaning on the go without a power supply or water connection – optimum cleaning performance for many applications.
Compact and portable: the OC 4 is Kärcher's battery handheld pressure washer, ideal for anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and large 8-litre water tank, you can clean without being dependent on mains electricity or water connections; simply fill with water and get started. Thanks to Kärcher 4-in-1 nozzle technology, cleaning can be gentle yet effective. Whether on the campsite, after a bike ride, a muddy hike or just in the garden at home – the OC 4 is the ideal quick solution for a variety of interim cleaning tasks. An LED light provides information about the current charge status of the battery and the remaining power. Takes up minimal space – the device and any accessories can all be stored inside the empty water tank to save space. The 2.8-metre long spiral hose provides flexibility and a large radius of movement. The spray gun has a snap-in function for added convenience. A wide selection of optional accessories is available for an even broader range of applications.
Features and benefits
Integrated lithium-ion battery
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow Rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Battery running time (min)
|max. 22
|Battery charging time (h)
|3.5
|Colour
|grey
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|296 x 291 x 240
Scope of supply
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
Equipment
- Water tank volume: 8 l
- Hose length: 2.8 m
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- Tent/camping equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Strollers/buggies
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs
