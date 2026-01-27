Mobile cleaner OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
Battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner with 18 V exchangeable battery and battery charger, compact and portable for quick intermediate cleaning without a power and water connection. The suction hose is available separately.
Compact and portable cleaning independently of a power connection or water supply – the OC 6-18 Premium battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner is ideal for fast and efficient intermediate cleaning on the go or around the home. With the gentle flat jet nozzle, stubborn dirt can be quickly removed from bicycles, camping or garden furniture, toys and much more. The 12-litre water trolley with large wheels and extendible telescopic handle also serves as a mobile base for the battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner. If a water connection is available, the device can also be operated without a tank. With a separately available suction hose, water from wells, buckets or natural bodies of water can also be used. The pressure gun and spray lance can be fixed to the tank for transporting. The extensive range of accessories makes the OC 6-18 Premium even more versatile: a foam jet or a wash brush are available separately, for example. The exchangeable battery is not included in the scope of supply and can be used in all battery-powered devices in the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform. Featuring Real Time Technology, the battery's LCD display shows the remaining capacity when working, charging and storing.
Features and benefits
Practical accessory holder on the machine
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 24
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 200
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 12 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|grey
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 321 x 586
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Flat jet nozzle
- Integrated water filter
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
- Wheels
- Telescopic handle
Equipment
- Water tank volume: 12 l
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- Tent/camping equipment
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Flower tubs
- Rims
- Rubbish bins
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.