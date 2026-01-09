3-way tap adapter
Kärcher 3-way tap adapter has 3 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting three hoses to one individual tap.
the Kärcher 3-way tap adapter is a high-quality tap connector, with a G1 tap connector and G3/4 reduction piece for watering with up to three hoses at the same time. The 3-way tap adapter has three tap connectors with three independent controllers allowing you to achieve an optimal flow from each individual connection. It can be used universally in conjunction with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for comfortable and simple handling. The smooth-running union joint with the robust interior thread guarantees a simple and convenient attachment to the water tap. The 3-way distributor is compatible with standard connections .
Features and benefits
Three water outlets which can be regulated independently of each other.
- Separate use of three water outlets on one tap.
With integrated pre-filter
- For an extra long lifetime.
Smooth-running union joint
- Easy attachment to taps with 1" or 3/4" thread.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|60 x 22 x 180
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.