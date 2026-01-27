The Kärcher range of brass hose connectors are made from high-quality materials, making them suitable for semi-professional use in gardens of all sizes, and for use with all pressures. This 5/8” and ½” hose connector from Kärcher is an integral part of the Kärcher Rain System, allowing you to irrigate your garden with ease, for the best results. Robust and durable, this ½” and 5/8” hose connector is compatible with all ½” and 5/8” hoses. When combined with a suitable hose, the Kärcher ½” hose connector can be used for the application of watering small and large areas and gardens, as well as in the care of plants such as small beds, pot plants and ornamental plants. The use of high-quality brass material ensures that it can also be used in the cleaning of gardening tools and garden furniture. Make the 5/8” and ½” hose connector from Kärcher part of your Rain System, and get the best results for your garden today.