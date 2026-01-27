Brass hose connector 1/2" and 5/8"
This hardy brass hose connector from Kärcher is compatible for use with 5/8” and ½” hoses. Made from high-quality materials, it has a rubber non-slip grip for easy connection and handling.
The Kärcher range of brass hose connectors are made from high-quality materials, making them suitable for semi-professional use in gardens of all sizes, and for use with all pressures. This 5/8” and ½” hose connector from Kärcher is an integral part of the Kärcher Rain System, allowing you to irrigate your garden with ease, for the best results. Robust and durable, this ½” and 5/8” hose connector is compatible with all ½” and 5/8” hoses. When combined with a suitable hose, the Kärcher ½” hose connector can be used for the application of watering small and large areas and gardens, as well as in the care of plants such as small beds, pot plants and ornamental plants. The use of high-quality brass material ensures that it can also be used in the cleaning of gardening tools and garden furniture. Make the 5/8” and ½” hose connector from Kärcher part of your Rain System, and get the best results for your garden today.
Features and benefits
High-quality brass hose connector
- Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
- For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 1/2'' and 5/8'' hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|48 x 36 x 36
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.