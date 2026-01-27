Brass tap connector 1" thread
This brass 1” tap connector from Kärcher is tough and durable, making it ideal for heavy-duty use for keen and amateur gardeners alike.
Connect your garden hoses with this heavy-duty 1” tap connector from Kärcher. The Kärcher range of high-quality brass connectors is perfect for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures, whether you’re watering a small vegetable patch or your front lawn. The high-quality 1” brass tap connector has a rubber non-slip grip, ergonomically designed to suit your needs, and the needs of your garden. Suitable for heavy-duty use, this brass tap connector can be used with most garden hoses, and is perfect to use when rinsing off garden furniture, as well as watering large gardens and food plants. Rough and tough, the comfortable rubber ring on the handle ensures easy handling and better attachment, making this connector simple to use; even for the most amateur gardeners. This connector is perfect for use with the Kärcher Rain System.
Features and benefits
High-quality tap connection made of brass
- Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
- For easy handling and better attachment
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|brass
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|40 x 43 x 43
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.