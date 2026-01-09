Connecting, disconnecting and repair made easy – with Kärcher's practical and ergonomic universal hose coupling plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grips for especially comfortable handling. The flexible connector system simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Functioning tap connections and hose couplings are essential to any good watering system. The universal hose coupling plus with Aqua Stop is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available click systems.