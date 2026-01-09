Universal hose coupling Plus with Aqua Stop
Universal hose coupling plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grips for comfortable handling. Compatible with all click systems.
Connecting, disconnecting and repair made easy – with Kärcher's practical and ergonomic universal hose coupling plus with Aqua Stop and soft plastic recessed grips for especially comfortable handling. The flexible connector system simplifies the watering of small and large gardens and surfaces. Functioning tap connections and hose couplings are essential to any good watering system. The universal hose coupling plus with Aqua Stop is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available click systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
Soft plastic recessed grips
- For ease of use.
Click system
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 42 x 42
Compatible machines
- HT 4500 Hose Trolley
- Hose hanger
- Hose hanger Plus
- Hose reel HR 2.10 Set
- Hose reel HR 3
- Hose reel HR 3.20 Set
- Hose reel HR 4
- Hose reel HR 4.30 Set
- Hose trolley HT 2
- Hose trolley HT 2.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 3
- Hose trolley HT 3.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 4
- Hose trolley HT 4.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 5 M
- Hose trolley HT 5.20 M Set
- Hose trolley HT 6 M
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 eco!Booster
- K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 3 eco!Booster Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent Anniversary
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Multifunctional Spray Gun Plus
- Oscillating sprinkler OS 5.320 S
- Spray Gun Plus
- Spray Lance Plus
- WBS 3 Waterbooster
- Watertimer WT 5
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.