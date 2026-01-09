Cleaning spray gun WBS 3 Waterbooster

The innovative Kärcher WBS 3 Waterbooster with rotating jet nozzle, quickly rinses and cleans dirty plant pots, garden tools, plastic garden furniture, and childrens outdoor toys.

The WBS 3 Waterbooster is the ideal extension for every garden hose. Perfect for tidying up after a day in the garden, the innovative battery powered rotation jet quickly quickly rinses and cleans dirty plant pots, garden tools, plastic garden furniture, and childrens outdoor toys. Includes two AA batteries.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
Easy operation
Specifications

Technical data

Max. Flow Rate (l/h) 583
Max. speed (rpm) 1100
Battery runtime (h) approx. 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.3
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 60 x 203

Scope of supply

  • Batteries included in the scope of delivery

Equipment

  • Number of spray patterns: 2
  • Self-emptying function
  • Power Jet
  • rotating jet
  • Click connection
  • 2-stage switch
  • Batteries required
Videos
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Flower tubs
  • Garden watering
Accessories
