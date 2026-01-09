Cleaning spray gun WBS 3 Waterbooster
The innovative Kärcher WBS 3 Waterbooster with rotating jet nozzle, quickly rinses and cleans dirty plant pots, garden tools, plastic garden furniture, and childrens outdoor toys.
The WBS 3 Waterbooster is the ideal extension for every garden hose. Perfect for tidying up after a day in the garden, the innovative battery powered rotation jet quickly quickly rinses and cleans dirty plant pots, garden tools, plastic garden furniture, and childrens outdoor toys. Includes two AA batteries.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
Easy operation
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. Flow Rate (l/h)
|583
|Max. speed (rpm)
|1100
|Battery runtime (h)
|approx. 1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.3
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 60 x 203
Scope of supply
- Batteries included in the scope of delivery
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Self-emptying function
- Power Jet
- rotating jet
- Click connection
- 2-stage switch
- Batteries required
Videos
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs
- Garden watering
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.