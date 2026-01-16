HT 4500 Hose Trolley
The Kärcher HT 4500 hose trolley simplifies garden watering with features like a height adjustable handle for easy transportation and angled hose connectors to prevent the hose from kinking.
Perfect for watering and maintaining medium to large sized gardens, the HT 4500 hose trolley is always ready and easy to transport, keeping your hose clear of garden beds, planters and outdoor furniture. Designed to simplify your gardening needs, the HT 4500 features a handy accessory holder to store spray lances and guns plus stowing hooks for short hoses. With features like a height adjustable handle and capacity to store 20m ¾” to 50m ½” hoses, the Kärcher HT 4500 trolley not only keeps your hoses tidy and reduces clutter but can be easily stored in a variety spaces due to its folding design.
Features and benefits
2 x Hose connector
1 angled hose connector
Ready-to-use
Accessory holder
- Improved mobility
Free-wheeling crank for ergonomic unwinding and rewinding
- Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Improved mobility
Non-slip, ergonomic and height adjustable handle
Capacity for 20m ¾” to 50m ½” hoses
- Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Folding function
- Space-saving storage.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 485 x 857
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.