Perfect for watering and maintaining medium to large sized gardens, the HT 4500 hose trolley is always ready and easy to transport, keeping your hose clear of garden beds, planters and outdoor furniture. Designed to simplify your gardening needs, the HT 4500 features a handy accessory holder to store spray lances and guns plus stowing hooks for short hoses. With features like a height adjustable handle and capacity to store 20m ¾” to 50m ½” hoses, the Kärcher HT 4500 trolley not only keeps your hoses tidy and reduces clutter but can be easily stored in a variety spaces due to its folding design.