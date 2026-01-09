PrimoFlex® hose 1/2" – 50 m
PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (1/2") 50 m. Pressure-resistant, reinforced braided. Unharmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar. Temperature range from -20 to 65 °C.
PrimoFlex® quality hose 1/2" 50 m ideal for watering small to large areas and gardens. 3 layer garden hose, pressure-resistant, reinforced braided, free of phthalates (<0.1%) , cadmium, barium and lead, harmless to health. A weather-resistant, UV-proof outer layer protects the material, and an opaque interlayer prevents algae formation in the hose. Bursting pressure 24 bar. Hose operating temperature range -20 to 65 °C. 12 year guarantee. Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, durable and non-kinking. The advantages are clear: extremely durable and easy to handle. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
12-year warranty
- Five-layer construction ensures durability, prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage.
3 layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Burst pressure 24 bar
- Guaranteed robustness.
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
- For ease of use.
Cadmium, barium and lead-free
- Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
- Guaranteed robustness and durability.
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
Prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 155
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.