Spray Gun Set

Spray Gun set. Includes spray nozzle, 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.

The set includes the New Spray Gun (2.645-265.0), a free-flow universal connector, an aqua-stop universal connector and tap adaptor with reducer. The spray gun comes with a lockable trigger for easy and comfortable watering. The spray gun can be used to water pots and borders thanks to the adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.

Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
  • For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
Click system
  • Fits all well-known brands.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour yellow
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 167 x 42 x 142

Equipment

  • Number of spray patterns: 2
  • Locking on the handle
  • Water flow regulation
  • Self-emptying function
Spray Gun Set
Spray Gun Set
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.