Spray Gun set. Includes spray nozzle, 2 universal connectors (one with aqua-stop)and tap adaptor. Works with all other brands.
The set includes the New Spray Gun (2.645-265.0), a free-flow universal connector, an aqua-stop universal connector and tap adaptor with reducer. The spray gun comes with a lockable trigger for easy and comfortable watering. The spray gun can be used to water pots and borders thanks to the adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For the safe uncoupling of the accessories from the hose without splashing.
Click system
- Fits all well-known brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|167 x 42 x 142
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Locking on the handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-emptying function
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
