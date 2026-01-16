The Hose Hanger Plus system is ideal for storing your garden hose. The wall-mounted storage solution includes a compartment for keeping nozzles, spray guns, connectors and garden gloves all in one place. Ideal for all common hoses or Kärcher PrimoFlex® hoses. Keep everything you need together over the winter season or for your next gardening task, without using valuable space in your shed or garage. The Hose Hanger Plus and other innovative hose storage systems from Kärcher set new standards in function, design and quality. The Hose Hanger Plus allows for quick and easy unwinding and rewinding of the hose, while saving space. Made with robust materials of the highest quality, the wall hose hanger will become an essential tool to keep you and your tools organised.