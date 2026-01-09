Spray Gun Plus
Spray Gun Plus with soft grip components and unique rotating handle for push and pull operation. Shower to fine jet spray pattern and water flow regulation. Works with all other brands.
The Spray Gun Plus comes with the new rotating handle, allowing the use to tailor the watering to their needs with either a push or pull operation. With adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation, the spray gun can be used to water all types of plants and borders. The fine pencil jet setting also allows you to clean garden tools. The spray gun comes complete with soft grip components. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Features and benefits
Rotatable handle
Soft plastic elements
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 42 x 105
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Rotatable handle
- Locking on the handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-emptying function
- Soft plastic elements
Videos
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.